Coronavirus curse could be property market’s opportunity for change

In the dark days of the first lockdown, it was speculated in some quarters that property prices might fall anywhere between 10 and 15 per cent. There was also talk that housing output would fall substantially due to the impact of Covid-19.

Thankfully, neither of these has come to pass, as both the property and construction sectors – perhaps battle-hardened from previous decades – displayed a surprising resilience and adapted quickly to the drastically changed environment.

Despite...