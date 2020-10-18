Construction information services round-up

Ditton granted SHD application for Deansgrange

Dublin firm, Ditton Investments, has been granted a strategic housing development application for a €35 million mixed use development comprising 151 apartments, five commercial units, a medical centre and a restaurant/cafe on the Deansgrange Road next to Frank Keane Motors in south Co Dublin. The breakdown of apartment units for the project includes 75 one-bed apartments and 76 two-bed apartments.

Tenders out for €25m Cork social housing...