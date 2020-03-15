Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Construction industry overview: how to build a solid base for the future

Tradespeople such as painters, plasterers and carpenters are essential to our economy – especially the construction industry. We must foster this workforce and encourage them to stay and work here

15th March, 2020
Ireland is still looking overseas to fill labour shortages in trades, but this is no longer sustainable. Picture: Getty

Of all the challenges the Irish construction industry faces in 2020, rising costs and labour shortages top the bill. These two specific issues need to be tackled head on by all stakeholders – and particularly by any incoming government – if we are to stay on track and stabilise our property market.

The construction industry is the backbone of the Irish economy and the challenges it faces or the failures it suffers will have a multiplier...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

When Dylan went eclectic

In a Belfast art auction this coming Tuesday, Bob Dylan keeps company with Jack B Yeats, Louis Lle Brocquy, Damien Hirst, Joan Miro and Salvador Dalí

Ros Drinkwater | 1 week ago

New jobs fair hopes to lure tech workers to sunny south-east

Back For The Future 2020 will be hosted by Crystal ValleyTech, a representative body of the area’s 122 tech companies

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago

Hannah Dwyer: A new climate for sustainable investors

Sustainability is becoming of increasing importance for investors in the current climate

Hannah Dwyer | 1 week ago