Constructing the perfect storm

The maelstrom that has hit the construction sector has been described as ‘the perfect storm’. The sector has endured an extraordinary and unparalleled event such as the global pandemic, which was then aggravated by a combination of other circumstances.

Consider supply issues, simple economics, natural price increases, unsustainable price increases, Brexit, red tape, labour shortages and unwieldy licensing laws as some of the circumstances at play and the question of general building viability...