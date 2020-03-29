Commercial real estate faces into a new tomorrow

As I sit here in week two of our enforced ‘work at home’ protocol, what is clear is that we have a united country and great people. Despite a non-result in our election, our sitting government has acted quickly and our people are responding.
The stay-at-home policy is, for the most part, being respected – as is social distancing. My wife and I walk our dog early in the morning and early evening...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team