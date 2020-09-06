Sunday September 6, 2020
CBRE reports spike in demand for logistics warehouse space

Trend is being driven by increased appetite for space from online retailers, as well as demand for storage warehouses for pharmaceuticals and food

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
6th September, 2020
There is pent-up demand in the Irish sector for industrial and logistics space in excess of 5,500 square metres, according to the CBRE report

Demand for logistics warehouse space in Ireland has surged in recent months, according to a new report from CBRE.

The property consultancy firm said there was now “pent-up demand” for warehouse and logistics units, which has been driven by the surge in online retail sales.

Many elements of the commercial property sector, including offices, retail and hospitality, have been negatively impacted due to the pandemic. In contrast, CBRE said the industrial and logistics...

