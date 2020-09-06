CBRE reports spike in demand for logistics warehouse space

Demand for logistics warehouse space in Ireland has surged in recent months, according to a new report from CBRE.

The property consultancy firm said there was now “pent-up demand” for warehouse and logistics units, which has been driven by the surge in online retail sales.

Many elements of the commercial property sector, including offices, retail and hospitality, have been negatively impacted due to the pandemic. In contrast, CBRE said the industrial and logistics...