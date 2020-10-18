Budget 2021: A budget to build on

Budget 2021 was neutral from a commercial property perspective but, disappointingly, it failed to address key challenges faced by all sectors.

Stamp duty, at 7.5 per cent, the second highest rate in Europe and a deterrent to investor activity, was left unchanged. The government did, however, extend the Stamp Duty Residential Development Refund Scheme. This programme provides a refund for developers of residential property where they incur a 7.5 per cent stamp duty on commercial land...