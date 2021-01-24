Subscribe Today
Log In

Property insight

Barking up the right tree: pet-friendly rental schemes

Developers are responding to the growing need for pet-friendly rental accommodation by developing ‘pet-centric’ apartments

Clarie Neary
24th January, 2021
Barking up the right tree: pet-friendly rental schemes
Clancy Quay in Dublin 8 and Knockrabo in Goatstown, Dublin 14, have adopted pet-friendly policies with apartments reserved for pet owners

For most pet owners, their furry four-legged friends are a part of their family, and their home – rented or otherwise – isn’t complete without them.

Historically, private landlords have for the most part seen it differently – citing myriad reasons against permitting them stay, such as damage to furniture and carpets, a lack of open space and potential noise complaints.

As a result, finding a pet-friendly apartment complex can be challenging for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

‘The UK remains an attractive market for investment post-Brexit which should provide confirmation and reassurance that the UK is a vital hub for activity and growth,’ according Olaf Schmidt, real estate partner at DLA Piper

David Johnson: What a post-Brexit property investment market could look like

Property insight David Johnson 3 hours ago
What does the future hold for the real estate market? Cautious optimism is tempered by uncertainty in the wake of the ongoing global pandemic

Hannah Dwyer: Cautious optimism for 2021 as uncertainty prevails

Property insight Hannah Dwyer 3 hours ago
‘Any change in Dublin residential prices in 2021, positive or negative, will be linked to the economy, employment and consumer confidence,’ according to Aoife Brennan, head of research at Lisney. Photo: Getty

A bruised market readies itself for 2021

Property insight Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago
The Dublin office market has ‘effectively been on pause for the last nine months’. Picture: Getty

Seven key takeaways from new CBRE property review

Property insight Killian Woods 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1