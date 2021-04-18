Barbara Carty: Home is where the heart is in an age of pandemic

The overlapping crises of Brexit and Covid-19 have led to a wave of relocating professionals to Dublin, many of them expatriates returning home for good.

Opportunities in financial services, technology and business consultancy are multiplying in Ireland, creating a perfect storm of heightened economic activity and competition for properties.

At INHOUS, we’ve seen a big increase in people moving back to Ireland. Some are coming because of Brexit: they may have been in Britain for...