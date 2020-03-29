Sunday March 29, 2020
‘Archaic practices’ highlight need for move to e-conveyancing

Legislation intended to speed up the property transfer process has resulted in dragging out the pre-contract stage

29th March, 2020
Could Covid-19 actually herald the speedier introduction of e-conveyancing?

Despite legislation introduced in January 2019, which was designed to speed up the conveyancing (legal transfer of property) process in Ireland, it would seem that more than a year later, it’s a case of plus ça change.

Worse still, the new conveyancing process, which stipulates that all investigation of title searches are now carried out before contracts are signed, rather than after, has simply dragged out the pre-contract stage and led...

