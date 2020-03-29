‘Archaic practices’ highlight need for move to e-conveyancing

Despite legislation introduced in January 2019, which was designed to speed up the conveyancing (legal transfer of property) process in Ireland, it would seem that more than a year later, it’s a case of plus ça change.
Worse still, the new conveyancing process, which stipulates that all investigation of title searches are now carried out before contracts are signed, rather than after, has simply dragged out the pre-contract stage and led...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team