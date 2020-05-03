Angela Keegan: How the property market can adapt to the new reality

Covid-19 has had an enormous impact on Ireland’s property market. Since the virus hit and societal restrictions were introduced, we have seen transaction volumes grind to a virtual halt, and there’s nothing any of us can do about it.
It is impossible to accurately predict how Covid-19 will affect the property market in the medium to long term, simply because there are too many imponderables to consider.
However, by analysing data...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team