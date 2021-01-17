Subscribe Today
Log In

Property insight

A bruised market readies itself for 2021

By and large, the property sector managed to withstand the ordeal that was 2020, but the new year will bring plenty of challenges of its own

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
17th January, 2021
A bruised market readies itself for 2021
‘Any change in Dublin residential prices in 2021, positive or negative, will be linked to the economy, employment and consumer confidence,’ according to Aoife Brennan, head of research at Lisney. Photo: Getty

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that there’s no such thing as a sure thing. As aphorisms go, that one is especially true when it comes to real estate. It’s a market wholly influenced by government policies, economic factors and global events often well outside the sector’s control, not least a historic, global pandemic such as Covid-19.

Precisely 12 months ago, the outlook for 2020 was optimistic following...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Dublin office market has ‘effectively been on pause for the last nine months’. Picture: Getty

Seven key takeaways from new CBRE property review

Property insight Killian Woods 4 days ago
The capital’s biggest home sale last year was Rathmore on Adelaide Road in Glenageary, which fetched a cool €6.5 million

Residential sector emerges in good shape from pandemic

Property insight Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 weeks ago
The Dean Hotel in Cork opened earlier this month

On the home straight: new year looks brighter for hotel sector

Property insight Dan O'Connor 3 weeks ago
The occupational office market remains in pause mode. Photo: Getty

Investors ready to move after Covid storm abates

Property insight Michele McGarry 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1