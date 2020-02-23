The Profile: Rishi Sunak

When Rishi Sunak was first chosen by the Conservative Party to contest the safe seat of Richmond, Yorkshire in 2014, more than a few eyebrows were raised.

The overwhelmingly white and rural constituency had been represented for the previous 26 years by Tory grandee and proud Yorkshireman William Hague. As the joke goes, there has been no immigration into Richmond since the Norman conquest of 1066.

It’s hardly an exaggeration to suggest that Sunak, as the Hindu grandson...