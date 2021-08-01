Subscribe Today
Log In
The Profile: Jeremy Clarkson

Profiles & Interviews

The Profile: Jeremy Clarkson

After being fired by the BBC from Top Gear for assaulting an Irish producer, Jeremy Clarkson has found himself with an unlikely hit on Amazon Prime: a farming reality show set on his 1,000 acres of land in Oxfordshire

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
1st August, 2021

In brief:

Name and role: Jeremy Clarkson, TV presenter

Age: 61

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pat O’Doherty: ‘We are today in the middle of changes we’ve been talking about for the last ten to 15 years.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

The Big Interview: Pat O’Doherty, ESB chief executive

Profiles & Interviews Daniel Murray 2 months ago
Mark Kennedy, managing partner, Mazars Ireland: ‘In different walks of life, there are different fundamentals.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Sunday Interview: Mark Kennedy of Mazars Ireland

Profiles & Interviews Daniel Murray 6 months ago
Alexei Navalny’s suspected poisoning last August marked a shift in the Kremlin’s approach to the opposition leader, from political opponent to enemy.

The Profile: Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader

Profiles & Interviews Rosanna Cooney 6 months ago

The Profile: Parler founder John Matze

Profiles & Interviews Killian Woods 6 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1