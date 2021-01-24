The Profile: Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader
Alexei Navalny has for years been a thorn in the side of Vladimir Putin, but last September the Kremlin finally decided to take him out by poisoning him with the nerve agent Novichok. Navalny survived the attempt but, now back in Russia, he is in jail facing trial on February 3
In brief:
Name and role: Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician and leader of the Russia of the Future Party
Age: 44
