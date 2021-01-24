Subscribe Today
Log In
The Profile: Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader

Profiles & Interviews

The Profile: Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader

Alexei Navalny has for years been a thorn in the side of Vladimir Putin, but last September the Kremlin finally decided to take him out by poisoning him with the nerve agent Novichok. Navalny survived the attempt but, now back in Russia, he is in jail facing trial on February 3

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
24th January, 2021

In brief:

Name and role: Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician and leader of the Russia of the Future Party

Age: 44

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Profile: Parler founder John Matze

Profiles & Interviews Killian Woods 1 week ago
Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct is to sponsor Cork GAA to the tune of €2 million over five years. Illustration: Peter Hanan

The Profile: Mike Ashley

Profiles & Interviews Barry J Whyte 2 weeks ago
SME investment is a busy space in Ireland, but Laura Dillon believes that her firm’s wide experience will appeal to family and small firms with ambition.

The Sunday Interview: Laura Dillon

Profiles & Interviews Róisín Burke 2 weeks ago

The Profile: Ronan O’Gara

Profiles & Interviews Ciarán Kennedy 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1