Sunday November 1, 2020
The investor looking for the human touch in business tech

In his role at Activant in New York, Portadown native Andrew Steele backs business-to-business software firms that act like they are selling to a person

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
1st November, 2020
Andrew Steele, investor with Activant: ‘Amazon has completely shifted the way customers buy . . . the rest of the market is only starting to catch up.’

Information matters to Andrew Steele. As an investor at Activant, a private investment firm, he needs to know everything he can before making a decision to ensure it’s the right choice.

Originally from Portadown, Co Armagh, but now living in Lower Manhattan in New York, Steele spends a lot of time working out what he needs from a business he is looking to invest in.

At just 27, he has already played a...

