The Big Interview: Pat O’Doherty, ESB chief executive

As the ESB boss prepares to step down after ten years at the helm, he says he feels ‘pride and satisfaction’ at what he and the company have achieved

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
23rd May, 2021
Pat O’Doherty: ‘We are today in the middle of changes we’ve been talking about for the last ten to 15 years.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

In brief:

Name and role: Pat O’Doherty, chief executive of ESB and president of Eurelectric

Lives: Castleknock, Co Dublin

