The Big Interview: Pat O’Doherty, ESB chief executive
As the ESB boss prepares to step down after ten years at the helm, he says he feels ‘pride and satisfaction’ at what he and the company have achieved
In brief:
Name and role: Pat O’Doherty, chief executive of ESB and president of Eurelectric
Lives: Castleknock, Co Dublin
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Sunday Interview: Mark Kennedy of Mazars Ireland
The managing partner knows the history of Mazars Ireland but has strong opinions on the future of accountancy in Ireland, including the importance of joint audits of companies
The Profile: Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader
Alexei Navalny has for years been a thorn in the side of Vladimir Putin, but last September the Kremlin finally decided to take him out by poisoning him with the nerve agent Novichok. Navalny survived the attempt but, now back in Russia, he is in jail facing trial on February 3
The Profile: Parler founder John Matze
The head of the ‘free speech’ social media site Parler has found himself without a platform after Amazon, Stripe, Apple and Google all cut their ties with it
The Profile: Mike Ashley
The Newcastle United owner and self-confessed ‘power drinker’ is banking on his latest sponsorship deal being just the tonic to revive the poor performance of the Irish arm of his Frasers Group