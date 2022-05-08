Subscribe Today
Profiles & Interviews

Taste Maker: Emmet Bosonnet, Kopper Kreations founder, on the importance of measuring twice and cutting once

Kopper Kreations specialises in unique, eye-catching homewares made from reclaimed copper, steel and brass.

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
8th May, 2022
Emmet Bosonnet, founder, Kopper Kreations: ‘I had a really high-paying job and I left it behind to set up Kopper Kreation. Now, I jump out of bed excited for the day. I’m not going to get rich doing this, but it’s very rewarding and fulfilling’

After a stint travelling in 2008, Emmet Bosonnet returned to Ireland in 2009 and began working in the renewable energy sector, where he came up with the idea for his business, the industrial homewares brand Kopper Kreations, which specialises in unique, eye-catching homewares made from reclaimed copper, steel and brass.

“We were selling renewable products like solar panels and underfloor heating through Ireland, and had a small manufacturing facility too,” he explains of his previous job. “I...

