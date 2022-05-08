Taste Maker: Emmet Bosconnet, Kopper Kreations founder, on the importance of measuring twice and cutting once

After a stint travelling in 2008, Emmet Bosonnet returned to Ireland in 2009 and began working in the renewable energy sector, where he came up with the idea for his business, the industrial homewares brand Kopper Kreations, which specialises in unique, eye-catching homewares made from reclaimed copper, steel and brass.

“We were selling renewable products like solar panels and underfloor heating through Ireland, and had a small manufacturing facility too,” he explains of his previous job. “I...