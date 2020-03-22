Tuesday March 24, 2020
Mary Canning: ‘We have superb scientists. Finding out how they can contribute will be key’

The newly elected Royal Irish Academy president already has her hands full with the coronavirus crisis, but is determined to keep the work of its committees going

22nd March, 2020
Mary Canning last week became the second woman elected as president of the Royal Irish Academy. She hopes she will soon see the first female president of an Irish university. Picture: Johnny Bambury

Mary Canning last week became just the second woman elected as president of the Royal Irish Academy in its 235-year history – and its first ever to be chosen via video link.

“We've all learned to use Zoom,” Canning said of her election. “The Academy bought a piece of software that was used in the Royal Society in Trinity College [and] online voting software that worked extremely well. People cooperated and it was all very...

