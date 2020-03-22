Mary Canning: ‘We have superb scientists. Finding out how they can contribute will be key’

Mary Canning last week became just the second woman elected as president of the Royal Irish Academy in its 235-year history – and its first ever to be chosen via video link.
“We've all learned to use Zoom,” Canning said of her election. “The Academy bought a piece of software that was used in the Royal Society in Trinity College [and] online voting software that worked extremely well. People cooperated and it was all very...
