Sunday May 10, 2020
Eamon Dunphy: ‘You need someone to call out the spoofers’

Eamon Dunphy is cocooning in Ranelagh, but the coronavirus crisis hasn’t softened his cough. In a wide-ranging interview, the 74-year-old holds forth on the coronavirus crisis, his perception of Ireland as ‘a kip’, the failure of the media to hold the political class to account – and why he gave away the only football medal he ever won

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
10th May, 2020

Eamon Dunphy has stopped shouting, but that doesn’t mean he’s gone quiet. After more than four decades as a looming figure in Irish journalism, the 74-year-old has found a new audience with his podcast The Stand, which last month clocked up more than one million streams.

Dunphy admits that he became a “caricature” over the years, throwing pens and insults in RTÉ studios, but says he is now doing “cerebral, longform...

