Eamon Dunphy: ‘You need someone to call out the spoofers’

Eamon Dunphy has stopped shouting, but that doesn’t mean he’s gone quiet. After more than four decades as a looming figure in Irish journalism, the 74-year-old has found a new audience with his podcast The Stand, which last month clocked up more than one million streams.

Dunphy admits that he became a “caricature” over the years, throwing pens and insults in RTÉ studios, but says he is now doing “cerebral, longform...