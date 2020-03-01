Colum McCann: literary conflict

Colum McCann has always been chasing stories. At the age of 12, the Irish author used to jump on his bicycle and leave his home on Clonkeen Road in Deansgrange in Dublin, and venture to the local football matches where he’d get the results and phone in a one-paragraph report to the Irish Press. The pay was handsome for a 12-year-old – a tenner a pop in old money – and McCann could make it...