Monday March 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Profiles & Interviews

Colum McCann: literary conflict

With his new novel Apeirogon on the shelves, the author seems unfazed by questions of cultural appropriation, but then a touch of controversy is surely preferable to being ignored

Nadine O’Regan

Arts Editor and Columnist

@nadineoregan
1st March, 2020

Colum McCann has always been chasing stories. At the age of 12, the Irish author used to jump on his bicycle and leave his home on Clonkeen Road in Deansgrange in Dublin, and venture to the local football matches where he’d get the results and phone in a one-paragraph report to the Irish Press. The pay was handsome for a 12-year-old – a tenner a pop in old money – and McCann could make it...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Andrea Bandelli of the Science Gallery: ‘We built something pretty unique as a network’

TCD Science Gallery’s acting director believes similar institutions can play a key role in shaping future technological developments

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago

Adrian Dunbar: Blood, sweat and fears

The actor was already in demand before Line of Duty. He’s back on Irish screen this Tuesday playing a GP in the second season of Blood

Elaine Prendeville | 1 week ago

The Profile: Rishi Sunak

Is Boris Johnson’s new Chancellor a success story or a sock-puppet stooge?

Aiden Corkery | 1 week ago