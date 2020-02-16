Sunday February 16, 2020
Bonnie Greer on identity, politics and the power of saying no

She recently came to Ireland’s attention after her incisive comments about this country’s relationship with the US during a Brexit debate, but Bonnie Greer has long been an authoritative voice in Britain on politics and the arts, and she is on a quest to get people thinking more

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
16th February, 2020
US writer & commentator Bonnie Greer has long been an authoritative voice in Britain on politics and the arts. Picture: Fergal Phillips

It has been a couple of months, but Bonnie Greer is still confused by the reaction to that appearance on Question Time.

A veteran of discourse on arts and politics in Britain, the Chicago-born writer is more than used to people having strong opinions about what she says. Still, she really wasn’t ready for what happened after she said what so many Irish people had been thinking.

“Ireland owes Britain nothing” was the...

