Sunday February 23, 2020
Adrian Dunbar: Blood, sweat and fears

The actor was already in demand before Line of Duty. He’s back on Irish screen this Tuesday playing a GP in the second season of Blood

23rd February, 2020
2
Adrian Dunbar: “It’s been a long time since we’ve been back to AC12, so things have changed there,” he says of the forthcoming series of Line of Duty. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Adrian Dunbar is talking about the menopause, and I’m not exactly sure how we got here. The actor, best known to the world as Line of Duty’s Superintendent Ted Hastings, is pontificating on the rites of passage women face – menstruation, motherhood, menopause – and how men find themselves bereft of such challenges.

It’s an interesting line of reasoning, and one that could easily lose its audience. It could, that is,...

