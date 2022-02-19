Subscribe Today
Log In

Profile

Wayne’s new world: How Rooney has taken charge of Derby and the public’s perception of him

The subject of a new Amazon documentary, the manager of embattled Derby County and former Manchester United star believes he can one day bring his leadership talents to the Premier League

Ronan Early

 @ronanearly
19th February, 2022
Wayne’s new world: How Rooney has taken charge of Derby and the public’s perception of him
Wayne Rooney: As a manager, he knows he has not arrived fully formed and has to develop and learn

Name and role: Wayne Rooney, manager of Derby County

Age: 36

Appearance: rugged, bestubbled

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Profile: Why tech billionaire Peter Thiel is so determined to gain control of the political sphere

Profile Emmet Ryan
Julian Fellowes’s latest series The Gilded Age has met with a mixed reaction from critics. Illustration: Peter Hanan

Profile: From Downton to The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes’ own background has allowed him to expertly detail the lives of the upper classes

Profile John Maguire
Roberta Metsola: the Maltese politician has just been elected as the youngest-ever European Parliament President. Illustration: Peter Hanan

Roberta Metsola profile: just who is the new European Parliament president – and why does she think it needs to be more courageous?

Profile Daniel Murray
Gary Neville: the outspoken pundit is considering a tilt at politics after joining the British Labour Party. Illustration: Peter Hanan

Gary Neville profile: How the former right-back has moved to the left wing

Profile Aaron Rogan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1