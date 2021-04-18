The Profile: Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of Bumble
The 31-year-old has just become the youngest female chief executive ever to take a major US company public
In brief:
Name: Whitney Wolfe Herd
Age: 31
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Profile: Christian Meissner, head of investment banking at Credit Suisse
The Austrian corporate veteran with a reputation for brutal frankness is engaged in rebuilding Credit Suisse’s reputation after the collapse of Greensill and US hedge fund Archegos Capital Management
The Profile: Will Shu - A failure to Deliveroo
The founder of food delivery service Deliveroo presided over a disastrous flotation last week, despite the help of British chancellor Rishi Sunak
The profile: Bernard Byrne, interim chief executive, Davy
He moved in 2019 from being chief executive of AIB to a quieter life at Davy. Now, as interim chief executive of the scandal-hit stockbroker, he has the mammoth task of rebuilding Davy’s reputation and seeing its sale completed
The Profile: John and Patrick Collison, founders of Stripe
The Tipperary tech prodigies have seen their payments platform balloon to $95 billion in value. Now they plan to create 1,000 high-quality jobs in Ireland