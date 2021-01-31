Subscribe Today
Log In
The Profile: Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, owners of Boohoo

Profile

The Profile: Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, owners of Boohoo

The owners of online fast-fashion business Boohoo, a huge success despite allegations of dangerous practices in suppliers’ factories, have just bought Debenhams at a knockdown price of €55 million

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
31st January, 2021

Names: Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane

Ages: 54 and 56 respectively

Appearances: He‘s tall and she’s shorter, both are polished and have a glow of youthfulness that only expensive skincare can bring

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1