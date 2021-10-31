The Profile: Kyrie Irving, the NBA star who is making headlines – and missing games – over his refusal to get a vaccination for Covid-19 The basketball star has asked for privacy but speculation about his vaccination status was all but confirmed when it was reported that he had interacted with Instagram posts from a conspiracy theorist who claims that “secret societies” are implanting vaccines in a plot to connect black people to a master computer for “a plan of Satan”.

31st October, 2021