Subscribe Today
Log In

Profile

The Profile: Henry Shefflin

The Kilkenny legend, often considered the living, breathing embodiment of hurling, has just been appointed manager of Galway. The role pits him against his old mentor Brian Cody, in a student-versus-master drama for the ages

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
7th November, 2021
The Profile: Henry Shefflin
Henry Shefflin: once a legend in black and amber, now the new manager of the Galway hurling team. Illustration: Peter Hanan

In brief:

Name: Henry Shefflin

Age: 42

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Kyrie Irving: the Brooklyn Nets star is currently sitting out the NBA championship over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Illustration: Peter Hanan

The Profile: Kyrie Irving, the NBA star who is making headlines – and missing games – over his refusal to get a vaccination for Covid-19

Profile Aaron Rogan 1 week ago
Brian Cox, actor. Illustration: Peter Hanan

The Profile: Brian Cox, success and succession

Profile John Maguire 2 weeks ago
Tsai Ing-Wen, president of Taiwan. Illustration: Peter Hanan

The Profile: Tsai Ing-Wen

Profile Barry J Whyte 3 weeks ago
Johnny Mercer, former British minister for military veterans’ affairs. Illustration: Peter Hanan

Profile: Johnny Mercer, Conservative party member of parliament for Plymouth Moor View

Profile Barry J Whyte 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1