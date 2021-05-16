Subscribe Today
Log In
The Profile: Daniel Ek

Profile

The Profile: Daniel Ek

The founder of music streaming giant Spotify is hoping to pull off an audacious takeover bid of his beloved Arsenal

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
16th May, 2021

In brief:

Name: Daniel Ek

Age: 38

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Profile: Narendra Modi, prime minister of India

Profile Aiden Corkery 1 week ago

The Profile: Chloé Zhao, film director and Oscar winner

Profile John Maguire 2 weeks ago

The Profile: Anne Boden, founder of Starling

Profile Róisín Burke 3 weeks ago

The Profile: Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of Bumble

Profile Rosanna Cooney 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1