Subscribe Today
Log In

Profile

The Profile: Crispin Odey, hedge fund pioneer, Tory donor and Brexiteer

Crispin Odey, a Harrow and Oxford-educated hedge fund manager, has hurled large sums of money at numerous Brexit and eurosceptic organisations as well as the Tory party and the Christian Party: Proclaiming Christ’s Lordship. However, his investments have suffered some major blow-outs and, in March this year, he found himself in court where he was acquitted of indecently assaulting a woman in 1998

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
14th November, 2021
The Profile: Crispin Odey, hedge fund pioneer, Tory donor and Brexiteer
Crispin Odey: has hurled large sums of money at numerous Brexit and eurosceptic organisations as well as the Tory party and the Christian Party. Illustration: Peter Hanan

In brief:

Name: Crispin Odey

Age: 62

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Henry Shefflin: once a legend in black and amber, now the new manager of the Galway hurling team. Illustration: Peter Hanan

The Profile: Henry Shefflin

Profile Barry J Whyte
Kyrie Irving: the Brooklyn Nets star is currently sitting out the NBA championship over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Illustration: Peter Hanan

The Profile: Kyrie Irving, the NBA star who is making headlines – and missing games – over his refusal to get a vaccination for Covid-19

Profile Aaron Rogan
Brian Cox, actor. Illustration: Peter Hanan

The Profile: Brian Cox, success and succession

Profile John Maguire
Tsai Ing-Wen, president of Taiwan. Illustration: Peter Hanan

The Profile: Tsai Ing-Wen

Profile Barry J Whyte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1