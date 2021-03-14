The profile: Alan Rusbridger
Former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger’s role on Ireland’s Future of Media Commission has been called into question because he published an article in which Roy Greenslade, an admitted supporter of the IRA’s armed struggle, questioned the credibility of Máiría Cahill after she went public with allegations that she had been raped by a senior IRA figure when she was 16

Name: Alan Rusbridger
Age: 67
