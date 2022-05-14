Shadow dancing: Meet Marc Andreessen, the billionaire ‘shitposter’ who is central to Elon Musk’s Twitter bid
The mega-wealthy founder of Netscape is one of the so-called ‘shadow crew’ behind his friend Elon Musk’s ongoing attempt to take over the social media giant
Marc Andreessen, one of the most powerful men in Silicon Valley and significant backer of Elon Musk’s bid to take over Twitter, has a new hobby – shitposting.
KnowYourMeme.com, which Andreessen lauded on Wednesday as one of the most important websites on the internet, defines shitposters as people who “make utterly worthless and inane posts on an internet message board”.
This is not a new Silicon Valley fad. Andreessen has...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Profile: Can Piers Morgan become the Talk of the town once again?
The tabloid veteran and television presenter is back in favour with media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who has just hired him to front the new British channel TalkTV
Not so happy pear: The foodie twins caused a social media storm last week, but the health of their business empire is a more pressing concern
Dave and Steve Flynn, founders of the Happy Pear food and cookbook company, have faced a backlash after incorrectly claiming in a social media post that eating mushrooms reduces breast cancer risk
Profile: Tiger Woods returns to familiar turf as a changed man
After years of injuries and accidents, and fighting his own personal demons, the superstar golfer is back at the US Masters in Augusta, the site of his greatest triumphs, looking once more for redemption
Profile: Why the controversial comedian Chris Rock is about to have the last laugh
Chris Rock was slapped by Oscar-winning actor Will Smith for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s close-cropped hairstyle, which is her way of dealing with alopecia. As a result, tickets for Rock’s Ego Death World Tour were last week changing hands for over $1,000