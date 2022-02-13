Profile: Why tech billionaire Peter Thiel is so determined to gain control of the political sphere
The Silicon Valley mogul is stepping down from the board of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta to focus on his political interests
Peter Thiel is a real American, despite having German and New Zealand citizenship. He fights for the rights of everyone, although he considers democracy incompatible with freedom. He fights for your rights, as he defines them.
Thiel’s decision to step down from the board of Meta, Facebook’s parent company, last week came just days after the business lost a fifth of its value in a single day. The 54-year-old was an angel investor in Facebook,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Profile: From Downton to The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes’ own background has allowed him to expertly detail the lives of the upper classes
The Oscar-winning screenwriter has consistently drawn on his own aristocratic upbringing for huge hits, but his latest outing has received a cooler reception
Roberta Metsola profile: just who is the new European Parliament president – and why does she think it needs to be more courageous?
The first Maltese person to become the European Parliament president and the first woman in 20 years, Metsola has ambitions to reform the body
Gary Neville profile: How the former right-back has moved to the left wing
The former Manchester United defender is weighing up a move away from the comfort of the Sky Sports studio to the rough and tumble of British politics
Jeremy Irons profile: How the English actor is hoping to alter the narrative on ‘the man who was fooled by Hitler’
Over his long career, Irons has been lauded for tackling a wide variety of roles. Now, he’s playing Neville Chamberlain, the British prime minister, in Munich - The Edge of War