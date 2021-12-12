Subscribe Today
Profile: Why Mark Ruffalo is taking a close interest in Nothern Ireland?

The Hollywood actor, who last year exhorted the Greens to enter a government coalition, is once again venturing into the waters of Irish environmentalism by advocating against fracking in the North

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
12th December, 2021
Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo: fracking companies ‘destroyed our communities. They pitted neighbour against neighbour. They made winners and losers. They poisoned people’s water’

Last Monday evening, there was a moment when Mark Ruffalo’s voice started to tremble as he addressed a gathering over Zoom. The American actor, renowned for playing the Incredible Hulk and Bruce Banner, was speaking at an event about fracking in Northern Ireland. After listening to other speakers, it was his turn to address the crowd.

“I'm sitting here and I'm listening to this, and I'm actually – my heart is pounding. I'm...

