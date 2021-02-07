Profile: Tom Brady, American football quarterback
After a long and sometimes controversial career in American Football, tonight, at age 43, he is the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LV
Name: Tom Brady
Age: 43
Appearance: The All-American boy with a permanent knowing smile
