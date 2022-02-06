Profile: From Downton to The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes’ own background has allowed him to expertly detail the lives of the upper classes
The Oscar-winning screenwriter has consistently drawn on his own aristocratic upbringing for huge hits, but his latest outing has received a cooler reception
In brief:
Name and role: Julian Fellowes, film director and screenwriter
Age: 72
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Roberta Metsola profile: just who is the new European Parliament president – and why does she think it needs to be more courageous?
The first Maltese person to become the European Parliament president and the first woman in 20 years, Metsola has ambitions to reform the body
Gary Neville profile: How the former right-back has moved to the left wing
The former Manchester United defender is weighing up a move away from the comfort of the Sky Sports studio to the rough and tumble of British politics
Jeremy Irons profile: How the English actor is hoping to alter the narrative on ‘the man who was fooled by Hitler’
Over his long career, Irons has been lauded for tackling a wide variety of roles. Now, he’s playing Neville Chamberlain, the British prime minister, in Munich - The Edge of War
Liz Truss profile: Can a not ‘very diplomatic’ prime ministerial hopeful get Brexit done?
Boris Johnson’s Brexit minister is increasingly being touted as the prime contender to succeed him at 10 Downing Street