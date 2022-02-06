Subscribe Today
Log In

Profile

Profile: From Downton to The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes’ own background has allowed him to expertly detail the lives of the upper classes

The Oscar-winning screenwriter has consistently drawn on his own aristocratic upbringing for huge hits, but his latest outing has received a cooler reception

John Maguire
6th February, 2022
Profile: From Downton to The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes’ own background has allowed him to expertly detail the lives of the upper classes
Julian Fellowes’s latest series The Gilded Age has met with a mixed reaction from critics. Illustration: Peter Hanan

In brief:

Name and role: Julian Fellowes, film director and screenwriter

Age: 72

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Roberta Metsola: the Maltese politician has just been elected as the youngest-ever European Parliament President. Illustration: Peter Hanan

Roberta Metsola profile: just who is the new European Parliament president – and why does she think it needs to be more courageous?

Profile Daniel Murray
Gary Neville: the outspoken pundit is considering a tilt at politics after joining the British Labour Party. Illustration: Peter Hanan

Gary Neville profile: How the former right-back has moved to the left wing

Profile Aaron Rogan
Jeremy Irons: one of the few actors to have won the ‘triple crown’ of Oscar, Emmy and Tony. Illustration: Peter Hanan

Jeremy Irons profile: How the English actor is hoping to alter the narrative on ‘the man who was fooled by Hitler’

Profile Tony Clayton-Lea
Liz Truss, Britain’s foreign secretary. ‘The UK position has not changed. We need goods to flow freely between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, end the role of the European Court of Justice as the final arbiter of disputes between us, and resolve other issues.’ Illustration: Peter Hanan

Liz Truss profile: Can a not ‘very diplomatic’ prime ministerial hopeful get Brexit done?

Profile Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1