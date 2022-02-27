Playing a Blinder: How the role of a Birmingham gangster gained Cillian Murphy international acclaim
The Cork-born actor has found huge international success on both screen and stage. Now he’s back for the final series of the epic TV drama that first made his name
In brief:
Name and role: Cillian Murphy, actor and producer
Age: 45
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Wayne’s new world: How Rooney has taken charge of Derby and the public’s perception of him
The subject of a new Amazon documentary, the manager of embattled Derby County and former Manchester United star believes he can one day bring his leadership talents to the Premier League
Profile: Why tech billionaire Peter Thiel is so determined to gain control of the political sphere
The Silicon Valley mogul is stepping down from the board of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta to focus on his political interests
Profile: From Downton to The Gilded Age, Julian Fellowes’ own background has allowed him to expertly detail the lives of the upper classes
The Oscar-winning screenwriter has consistently drawn on his own aristocratic upbringing for huge hits, but his latest outing has received a cooler reception
Roberta Metsola profile: just who is the new European Parliament president – and why does she think it needs to be more courageous?
The first Maltese person to become the European Parliament president and the first woman in 20 years, Metsola has ambitions to reform the body