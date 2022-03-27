Subscribe Today
Log In

Profile

Peter Hebblethwaite: The chief executive who may have sunk his own ferry company

The CEO of P&O Ferries oversaw the sudden lay-off of 800 staff and immediate replacement with lower-paid ‘agency’ workers – and the backlash has been swift and harsh

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
27th March, 2022
Peter Hebblethwaite: The chief executive who may have sunk his own ferry company
Peter Hebblethwaite, chief executive, P&O. Illustration: Peter Hanan

If Peter Hebblethwaite sits down to reflect on how the past two weeks have gone for him, he may well conclude he is now almost certainly one of the most unpopular people in all of Britain.

Having had almost no public profile just a fortnight ago, the chief executive of P&O Ferries is at the centre of a bitter controversy after his company unceremoniously axed 800 employees on March 17 with plans to immediately replace...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Jane Campion, film director: ‘Hero stories are wearing thin.’ Illustration: Peter Hanan

Jane Campion: The Kiwi director whose star is on the rise again after a second Oscar nomination

Profile John Maguire
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become a living symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Vladimir Putin’s invasion. lllustration: Peter Hanan

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: How a sitcom star became a unifying leader

Profile Catherine Sanz
Dessie Farrell’s Dublin senior football team has suffered four successive defeats to Armagh, Kerry, Mayo and Kildare. Illustration: Peter Hanan

Feeling the blues: Can Dessie Farrell lift Dublin out of its slump?

Profile Barry J Whyte
Cillian Murphy is coming to the end of Peaky Blinders, the TV drama that first showed the world the depth of his talent. Illustration: Peter Hanan

Playing a Blinder: How the role of a Birmingham gangster gained Cillian Murphy international acclaim

Profile John Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1