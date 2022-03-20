Jane Campion: The Kiwi director whose star is on the rise again after a second Oscar nomination

In 2017, Jane Campion went back to where it all began. The Kiwi film-maker was invited by the Cannes Film Festival to screen the sequel to her television series Top of the Lake at a special gala. The writer and director had enjoyed a long and rewarding relationship with Cannes which began when she won an award for one of her early short films there in the 1980s.

In 1993, The Piano, her Gothic period drama,...