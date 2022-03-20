Jane Campion: The Kiwi director whose star is on the rise again after a second Oscar nomination
A decade after she almost walked away from movie-making for good, the woman behind the Netflix drama The Power of the Dog is in the running for the Academy Award for best director
In 2017, Jane Campion went back to where it all began. The Kiwi film-maker was invited by the Cannes Film Festival to screen the sequel to her television series Top of the Lake at a special gala. The writer and director had enjoyed a long and rewarding relationship with Cannes which began when she won an award for one of her early short films there in the 1980s.
In 1993, The Piano, her Gothic period drama,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Volodymyr Zelenskyy: How a sitcom star became a unifying leader
The former actor won a surprising landslide presidential victory in 2019 and has been catapulted onto the world stage as he leads Ukraine through a full-scale invasion by Russian forces
Feeling the blues: Can Dessie Farrell lift Dublin out of its slump?
It’s a strange kind of crisis that puts pressure on a manager for failing to win a football All-Ireland, but the collapse in Dublin’s form has been abrupt and shocking, and as a consequence the pressure is building on Dessie Farrell and his team.
Playing a Blinder: How the role of a Birmingham gangster gained Cillian Murphy international acclaim
The Cork-born actor has found huge international success on both screen and stage. Now he’s back for the final series of the epic TV drama that first made his name
Wayne’s new world: How Rooney has taken charge of Derby and the public’s perception of him
The subject of a new Amazon documentary, the manager of embattled Derby County and former Manchester United star believes he can one day bring his leadership talents to the Premier League