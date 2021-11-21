Into the mystic: How a musical superstar tumbled down a rabbit-hole

In April 2020, as the world adjusted to those early, frightening days of the global lockdown, Van Morrison found himself in relatively cheerful mood. That was unusual, not just because the world was riven with spasms of anxiety, but because Morrison doesn’t give too many flowing, chatty interviews.

His interviewer, Martin Chilton, was fairly bowled over by the fact, reflecting that Morrison was “revealing and personable” throughout their interview.

As Chilton wrote:...