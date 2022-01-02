Subscribe Today
This Working Life: Zoë Reid interviewed

It helps to have a passion and enthusiasm for your chosen profession, to always be prepared and to really listen to what colleagues are saying, says the senior conservator at the National Archives

Zoe Reid
2nd January, 2022
This Working Life: Zoë Reid interviewed
Zoë Reid, senior conservator at the National Archives: part of the team bringing together the exhibition on the 1921 Anglo Irish Treaty. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Zoë Reid is the senior conservator at the National Archives. Prior to her current role, she worked as an honorary teaching fellow for seven years at Dundee University, and as a research fellow and paper conservator at the National Gallery of Ireland.

I have more than 30 years of experience in conservation. I initially worked in the private conservation sector in Ireland for nearly ten years before moving to work in the...

