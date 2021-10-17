The changing international tax landscape: implications for Ireland
Even a year ago, it was far from certain that international taxation consensus could be reached. Now, businesses must monitor how proposal implementation could impact them
Writing this time last year, we posed the question: “Can consensus be reached by over 130 jurisdictions to fundamentally change the international tax environment?” While there remain some hurdles to overcome, the answer is looking increasingly to be yes.
Within the tax sphere, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has for several years focused on base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS)-related initiatives. While initially focusing on the digital economy, in recent times,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Climate change and decarbonisation: the emerging hot topics
With time of the essence, there is great hope attached to the COP26 gathering and what measures may come from it
Digital resilience in a new world
With ever increasing digital reliance, resilience is becoming more an issue of when, not if, an incident occurs
A little something for everyone
The phrase ‘one for everyone in the audience’ is already in use, but perfectly encapsulated what was Budget 2022 – everyone managed to get a bite of the apple, writes John Lowe of Money Doctors.ie
Flexibility: the future of work
Supporting remote working, including from other territories, must be carefully considered for obligations and wider implications