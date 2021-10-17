The changing international tax landscape: implications for Ireland

Writing this time last year, we posed the question: “Can consensus be reached by over 130 jurisdictions to fundamentally change the international tax environment?” While there remain some hurdles to overcome, the answer is looking increasingly to be yes.

Within the tax sphere, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has for several years focused on base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS)-related initiatives. While initially focusing on the digital economy, in recent times,...