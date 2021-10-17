Subscribe Today
Log In

Post Plus

Private enterprise: how entrepreneurs and SMEs fared

While tax rate continuity for SMEs is to be welcomed, there were still missed opportunities in Budget 2022

Olivia Lynch
Brendan Moran - avatar

Brendan Moran
17th October, 2021
Private enterprise: how entrepreneurs and SMEs fared
‘More and more Irish businesses are turning to the export market as well as looking to the international market for funding, so retaining the 12.5 per cent corporation tax rate for these businesses allows them to compete with similar-sized businesses established elsewhere’

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are regularly described by government as being the backbone of the Irish economy and the government has been conscious to present itself as being acutely aware of the role that indigenous SMEs play in job creation. The government is also mindful of the need for Ireland to remain competitive so that the country stands out as an attractive place for SMEs and entrepreneurs alike to establish and grow their businesses.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘A key question remains as to what extent proposed reforms to the US tax regime can be enacted by US Congress and would be sufficiently comparable to the agreement reached under BEPS 2.0. In particular, whether the US will be able to implement Pillar One and how its GILTI regime may coexist with the Pillar Two proposals are fundamental issues’. Picture: Getty

The changing international tax landscape: implications for Ireland

Post Plus Anna Scally 6 hours ago
‘COP26 is a global United Nations Summit about climate change that many believe to be the world’s best last chance to get runaway climate change under control’

Climate change and decarbonisation: the emerging hot topics

Post Plus Mike Hayes 6 hours ago
‘Ransomware is increasingly being seen as a national security issue given the scale and impact on the economy’

Digital resilience in a new world

Post Plus Dani Michaux 6 hours ago

A little something for everyone

Post Plus John Lowe 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1