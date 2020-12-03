Making It Work: The Irish firm that gauged the mood in US election with wearable sensors

Shimmer Sensing, the wearable sensor company, is moving beyond the clinical realm with new tracking technology used recently in the US to gauge voter responses to the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Shimmer’s NeurolynQ technology was used in a neuropolitical study carried out by Schlesinger Group, a Philadelphia-based research centre, to track the unconscious reactions of a group of US voters to the debate in late October.

NeurolynQ uses...