Making It Work: The Irish firm that gauged the mood in US election with wearable sensors
Shimmer Sensing is moving from the medical arena to politics and market research with its emotional response tracking tool
Shimmer Sensing, the wearable sensor company, is moving beyond the clinical realm with new tracking technology used recently in the US to gauge voter responses to the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
Shimmer’s NeurolynQ technology was used in a neuropolitical study carried out by Schlesinger Group, a Philadelphia-based research centre, to track the unconscious reactions of a group of US voters to the debate in late October.
NeurolynQ uses...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
How I work: ‘I’m a firm believer in recruiting for attitude over experience’
You can teach people almost anything, says Sinéad D’Arcy, head of Jameson’s graduate programme – but when it comes to the right attitude, they either have it or they don’t
Dublin buildings and streets to host The Best of Us exhibition
ICAD’s citywide public exhibition, showcasing work of Ireland’s design and advertising community, will feature projections onto buildings, digital billboards and more
Motoring: Suzuki Ignis is a city SUV that’s not just for the city
A small car with a big personality, the Ignis is a real hoot to drive around town, and it’s not out of its depth away from urban areas either
Media matters: Kinetic looks to brighten the world outdoors for the Christmas splurge
The agency’s campaign for Zalando is using street murals and bus shelter ads as research reveals the power of the local audience, as well as an expected increase in city centre footfall