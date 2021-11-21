Hot 100 E-I

Subscribe Today
The Business Post takes a look under the hood at the most exciting young start-ups in the country: what they’ve got to offer, where they’re headed and how they’re going to get there

Deanna O’Connor
21st November, 2021
EdgeTier

Dublin start-up EdgeTier reduces costs and improves customer satisfaction at customer contact centres by assisting agents using artificial intelligence.

EdgeTier delivers high-quality analytics products and services to clients in the areas of customer service, customer simulation and analytics services. Its assistant ‘Arthur’ uses AI, analytics and automation to guide call centre staff through complex customer queries, resulting in speedier and more accurate responses.

