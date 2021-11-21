Hot 100 A-D

4securitas

Stefan Uygur, an IT security and infrastructure expert, and Donal Kerr, a lawyer and experienced business builder, founded the innovative cybersecurity firm 4Securitas in 2017.

The Dublin-based company develops and commercialises Automated Cyber Security Intelligence Application (ACSIA) software, which it describes as an “extended detection and response solution”. Based on open source technology, this is affordable for both large companies and SMEs.