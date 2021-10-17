Subscribe Today
Flexibility: the future of work

Supporting remote working, including from other territories, must be carefully considered for obligations and wider implications

Thalia O'Toole
17th October, 2021
‘Despite high hopes, Budget 2022 provided only a small tweak to existing tax reliefs for an employee toward the personal costs of running a home office, although the reliefs should now move to a statutory basis

The last few weeks have seen many employees dip a tentative toe back in the office for the first time in 18 months. Others have yet to make that first step. Employees are looking for continued flexibility as to their working arrangements. There are clear benefits to employers from providing such flexibility, for example, being viewed as an employer of choice when looking to attract and retain key talent, to broader access to a more...

