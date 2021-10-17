Subscribe Today
Climate change and decarbonisation: the emerging hot topics

With time of the essence, there is great hope attached to the COP26 gathering and what measures may come from it

Mike Hayes
Shane O'Reilly - avatar

Shane O'Reilly
17th October, 2021
Climate change and decarbonisation: the emerging hot topics
‘COP26 is a global United Nations Summit about climate change that many believe to be the world’s best last chance to get runaway climate change under control’

As we enter into an era where budgetary policy will increasingly focus on climate, it is important to understand some of the wider hot topics which, over time, will feature as part of government policy on the climate agenda.

At the beginning of November this year, the COP26 event, convened by United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change (UNFCCC) will take place in Glasgow. COP26 is a global United Nations Summit about climate change and...

