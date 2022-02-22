Subscribe Today
Varadkar ‘shares the concerns’ of Department of Health officials over transparency of HSE finances

Tánaiste says nobody to his knowledge is suggesting money was misappropriated or misspent but ‘it hasn’t always been accounted for properly’

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
22nd February, 2022
Leo Varadkar: ‘The solution, and there is a project underway to do this, is to have a single financial reporting system for the HSE which doesn’t currently exist.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Leo Varadkar has said he “shares the concerns” of department of health officials over transparency and accountability in the HSE’s finances.

The Tánaiste was responding to a question from the Business Post concerning leaked recordings of meetings between department of health officials. The Business Post has partially published important excerpts from some of the meetings in recent weeks, due to the public interest issues raised relating to the management of...

